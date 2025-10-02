Presidents of Azerbaijan and Uzbekistan exchange congratulatory messages

President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev congratulated his Uzbek counterpart, Shavkat Mirziyoyev, on the occasion of the 30th anniversary of diplomatic relations between the two countries, according to Report.

The letter reads:

"Dear Shavkat Miromonovich,

Dear Brother,

I am deeply pleased to extend my heartfelt congratulations and to convey my most sincere wishes to you and, through you, to the brotherly people of Uzbekistan on the occasion of a significant milestone – the 30th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between the Republic of Azerbaijan and the Republic of Uzbekistan. Although our diplomatic relations span a history of thirty years, the traditions of unity, solidarity, mutual respect, and support between our brotherly peoples have been passed down from century to century and generation to generation. It is particularly gratifying that interstate relations between Azerbaijan and Uzbekistan, built on the solid foundations of shared roots, history, language, culture, religious-spiritual values, and brotherhood, have dynamically developed over the past period, rising to the highest level – that of an alliance. The agreement we signed last year is a crucial historic document that formalizes and eternalizes the natural alliance between our two independent, strong, and sovereign states. I would like to particularly emphasize your exceptional role and contributions in strengthening and elevating the Azerbaijan-Uzbekistan unity and partnership to this level.

Today, Uzbekistan is a country that has earned great prestige and trust not only in the region but also on the international stage. As a brotherly nation, we take great pride in witnessing the remarkable transformations, socio-economic development, the strengthening of the country"s economic potential, and the growing global image of Uzbekistan under your determined leadership.

Azerbaijan-Uzbekistan relations encompass a multifaceted cooperation agenda. We are delighted by the continuous expansion and enrichment of our mutually beneficial cooperation in political, economic, trade, industrial, energy, transport-logistics, security, investment, agricultural, humanitarian, and other fields. The unprecedented achievements we have attained in a short period through bilateral cooperation contribute to the progress of our countries, the well-being of our peoples, regional cooperation, and overall prosperity and stability.

The people of Azerbaijan will never forget Uzbekistan"s consistent support and just stance in upholding Azerbaijan"s territorial integrity, sovereignty, and the inviolability of its internationally recognized borders in accordance with the norms and principles of international law and the requirements of relevant UN Security Council resolutions. I once again express my deep gratitude to you for your repeated visits to our liberated territories, your support for the construction of a school in Fuzuli named after the great son of the Uzbek people, Mirzo Ulugbek, the establishment of a joint sewing enterprise in Khankendi, and other initiatives that strengthen our bilateral relations. We regard these as a vivid symbol of brotherly Uzbekistan"s support for the restoration of Karabakh and, at the same time, of our solidarity and brotherhood.

Just as in our bilateral relations, our countries" joint efforts in addressing important issues on a multilateral basis are commendable. The cooperation between Azerbaijan and Uzbekistan within international organizations, based on mutual trust and support, continues successfully. Our shared perspectives on regional and international issues, our common goals and aspirations, and the support we provide each other in addressing challenges serve the interests of our peoples and our states.

Currently, Central Asia, the South Caucasus, and the Caspian region are transforming into a single geopolitical region. The robust relations and effective cooperation between Azerbaijan and Uzbekistan undoubtedly play a significant role in the positive processes unfolding in this geographic region.

Dear Brother,

I highly value the special attention and hospitality shown to me during each of my visits to your enchanting country, as well as the genuine brotherhood reflected in our relations. I fondly recall our meetings held in an atmosphere of warmth and sincerity.

I am confident that, driven by the unyielding will of our brotherly peoples, who are bound by unbreakable ties, we will successfully continue our joint efforts to preserve and strengthen the noble traditions of Azerbaijan-Uzbekistan interstate relations and to deepen our alliance.

On this momentous historic anniversary, I once again extend my heartfelt congratulations to you, wishing you robust health, happiness, and success in your endeavors, and lasting peace and prosperity to the brotherly people of Uzbekistan."

In turn, the President of Uzbekistan sent a congratulatory letter to Ilham Aliyev on the occasion of the 30th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations.

The letter reads:

"His Excellency Mr. Ilham Aliyev, President of the Republic of Azerbaijan

Dear Ilham Heydar oglu,

Dear brother,

Your Excellency, I am deeply pleased to extend my sincere and heartfelt congratulations to you and the brotherly people of Azerbaijan on the auspicious 30th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between Uzbekistan and Azerbaijan.

I would like to particularly note that the past period has been rich with memorable events in our cooperation, with relations developing consistently across all fields. A robust legal framework and effective institutional mechanisms, along with multilateral formats, have been established to comprehensively and sustainably strengthen our comprehensive long-term relations.

Undoubtedly, the fraternal ties and strong bonds of friendship that unite Uzbekistan and Azerbaijan, coupled with our regular and productive high-level dialogues, serve the common progress of our brotherly peoples.

In particular, the complete elevation of our interstate relations to a new historic stage of alliance in recent years can be regarded as a brilliant practical expression of our firm political will and joint consistent efforts.

Dear Ilham Heydar oglu, I am confident that our strategic partnership, grounded in principles of mutual trust and respect, will continue to develop rapidly across all priority areas, including politics, economy, trade, transport, logistics, energy, industry, agriculture, tourism, and culture.

Undoubtedly, our upcoming series of important meetings this year-both in Azerbaijan and Uzbekistan-will provide favorable opportunities not only to discuss the prospects of our bilateral relations but also for an in-depth exchange of views on the most pressing issues of regional partnership.

On this landmark occasion in the chronicle of our multifaceted relations, I once again congratulate Your Excellency, and wish you robust health, family happiness, great success in your highly responsible state activities, and peace, security, prosperity, and sustainable progress for the brotherly people of Azerbaijan."