    President Ilham Aliyev sent a letter of condolences to Mexican counterpart

    'We have been deeply saddened by the news of a strong quake that hit your country, claiming heavy casualties and damage'

    Baku. 9 September. REPORT.AZ/ Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev sent a letter of condolences to his Mexican counterpart Enrique Pena Nieto. 

    Report informs, the letter of condolences reads:

    "Dear Mr President,

    We have been deeply saddened by the news of a strong quake that hit your country, claiming heavy casualties and damage.

    On behalf of the people of Azerbaijan and on my own behalf, I extend my deepest condolences to you, the bereaved families and loved ones of those who died and the whole people of Mexico, and wish the injured the swiftest possible recovery".

