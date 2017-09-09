President Ilham Aliyev sent a letter of condolences to Mexican counterpart

Baku. 9 September. REPORT.AZ/ Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev sent a letter of condolences to his Mexican counterpart Enrique Pena Nieto.

Report informs, the letter of condolences reads:

"Dear Mr President,

We have been deeply saddened by the news of a strong quake that hit your country, claiming heavy casualties and damage.

On behalf of the people of Azerbaijan and on my own behalf, I extend my deepest condolences to you, the bereaved families and loved ones of those who died and the whole people of Mexico, and wish the injured the swiftest possible recovery".