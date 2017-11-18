President Ilham Aliyev sends letter to his Latvian counterpart

Baku. 18 November. REPORT.AZ/ President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev has sent congratulatory letter to the President of Latvia, Raimonds Vejonis.

Report informs, text of the letter says:

"On my own behalf and on behalf of the people of Azerbaijan, it is my immense pleasure to extend my sincerest congratulations to you and the people of your country on the occasion of the national holiday of the Republic of Latvia – Independence Day.

I believe that the development of traditionally friendly relations and mutually fruitful cooperation between Azerbaijan and Latvia will continue to serve the best interests of our people.

On this joyous day, I wish you robust health, success in your activities, and the friendly people of Latvia everlasting peace and prosperity."