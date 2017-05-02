President Ilham Aliyev sends congratulatory letter to President of Israel

Baku. 2 May. REPORT.AZ/ President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev has congratulated the President of the State of Israel, Reuven Rivlin.
Report informs, text of the letter says:
"Dear Mr President,
On behalf of the people of Azerbaijan and on my own behalf, I congratulate you and your nation on the occasion of the national holiday of the State of Israel – Independence Day.
I believe that friendship and cooperation between Azerbaijan and Israel will further develop and strengthen in the best interests of our nations.
On this remarkable day, I wish you good health, success in your activities, and the friendly people of Israel peace and prosperity."
