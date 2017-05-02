 Top
    President Ilham Aliyev sends congratulatory letter to President of Israel

    'I congratulate you and your nation on the occasion of national holiday – Independence Day'© Azertag.az

    Baku. 2 May. REPORT.AZ/ President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev has congratulated the President of the State of Israel, Reuven Rivlin. 

    Report informs, text of the letter says: 

    "Dear Mr President,

    On behalf of the people of Azerbaijan and on my own behalf, I congratulate you and your nation on the occasion of the national holiday of the State of Israel – Independence Day.

    I believe that friendship and cooperation between Azerbaijan and Israel will further develop and strengthen in the best interests of our nations.

    On this remarkable day, I wish you good health, success in your activities, and the friendly people of Israel peace and prosperity."

