President Ilham Aliyev sends congratulatory letter to President of Israel

Baku. 2 May. REPORT.AZ/ President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev has congratulated the President of the State of Israel, Reuven Rivlin.

Report informs, text of the letter says:

"Dear Mr President,

On behalf of the people of Azerbaijan and on my own behalf, I congratulate you and your nation on the occasion of the national holiday of the State of Israel – Independence Day.

I believe that friendship and cooperation between Azerbaijan and Israel will further develop and strengthen in the best interests of our nations.

On this remarkable day, I wish you good health, success in your activities, and the friendly people of Israel peace and prosperity."