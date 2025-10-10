Ilham Aliyev Hostages and Missing Persons Cybersecurity 2026 FIFA World Cup
    President Ilham Aliyev: Relations between Tajikistan and Azerbaijan are steadily developing

    Foreign policy
    • 10 October, 2025
    • 11:25
    President Ilham Aliyev: Relations between Tajikistan and Azerbaijan are steadily developing

    Speaking at a limited-format meeting of the CIS Heads of State Council in Dushanbe, President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev highlighted the steady development of bilateral relations between Tajikistan and Azerbaijan.

    According to Report, the head of state said: "I would like to note the steady development of bilateral relations between Tajikistan and Azerbaijan. These relations are based on brotherhood, friendship, and mutual support, and they hold great potential for further growth."

    İlham Əliyev: Tacikistan ilə Azərbaycan arasında münasibətlər ardıcıl şəkildə inkişaf edir
    Ильхам Алиев: Отношения между Таджикистаном и Азербайджаном поступательно развиваются

