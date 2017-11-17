President Ilham Aliyev receives Uzbek deputy prime minister

Baku. 17 November. REPORT.AZ/ President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev has today received Deputy Prime Minister of the Republic of Uzbekistan Alisher Sultanov.
Report informs, press service of the President of Azerbaijan reported.
