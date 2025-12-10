Ilham Aliyev WUF13 Budget package Volunteer Week
    President Ilham Aliyev receives President of John Deere for CIS and Central Asia

    Foreign policy
    • 10 December, 2025
    • 12:11
    President Ilham Aliyev receives President of John Deere for CIS and Central Asia

    President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev received Csaba Lejko, President of John Deere for Central Asia and the CIS, Chief Executive Officer of John Deere Walldorf International LLC.

    According to Report, the meeting highlighted Azerbaijan's vast agricultural potential, as well as the initiatives implemented at the state level to boost the development of this sector.

    Noting that John Deere is successfully operating in Azerbaijan, Csaba Lejko expressed their interest in enhancing the cooperation, while providing an overview of the initiative they have put forward regarding Azerbaijan's cotton sector.

    Csaba Lejko said he was deeply impressed by the development process he witnessed in Baku.

    During the meeting, the sides discussed prospects for cooperation between Azerbaijan and the company, as well as the establishment of an education and training center, sharing of mutual experience, and other issues such as irrigation, logistics, and the digitalization of the cotton and grain production value chain.

    Founded in the United States in 1837, John Deere, is recognized as of the leading global companies specializing in the manufacturing agricultural and forestry machinery, with its main areas of activity encompassing the production of tractors, combines, and cotton pickers. With last year's total revenue nearing $52 billion, John Deere operates globally with plants and offices across more than 30 countries.

