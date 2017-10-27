President Ilham Aliyev receives credentials of two incoming ambassadors

Baku. 27 October. REPORT.AZ/ President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev has today accepted credentials of newly appointed Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of the Commonwealth of Australia Marc Innes-Brown.

Report informs, the press service of the President of Azerbaijan reported.

The head of state has today also received credentials of newly appointed Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of the Republic of Guatemala Lars Henrik Pira Perez.