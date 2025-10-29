President Ilham Aliyev receives chairman of Senate of Romanian Parliament

On October 29, President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev received Mircea Abrudean, President of the Senate of Romania, Report informs via AZERTAC.

Abrudean congratulated the head of state on the normalization of relations between Azerbaijan and Armenia, including the signing of a declaration in Washington in the presence of the U.S. President and the initialing of the Agreement on Peace and Establishment of Interstate Relations between Azerbaijan and Armenia. He expressed hope that this would contribute to ensuring peace and development across the region.

Mircea Abrudean voiced satisfaction with participating in the international parliamentary conference organized excellently by the Milli Majlis in Baku to mark the 30th anniversary of the adoption of the Constitution of the Republic of Azerbaijan.

Highlighting Azerbaijan and Romania as friends and partners, Abrudean emphasized ample opportunities for further developing cooperation. The Senate President underscored the importance of inter-parliamentary ties and collaboration within international parliamentary institutions in advancing bilateral relations.

President Ilham Aliyev thanked Mircea Abrudean and acknowledged President Trump"s key role in advancing the peace agenda, noting its historic importance for the region.

The meeting underscored the strategic significance of the Caspian submarine power cable project involving Azerbaijan, Romania, Georgia, and Hungary for delivering renewable energy from Azerbaijan and Central Asia to Europe.

Discussions also covered bilateral cooperation across various sectors.