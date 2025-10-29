Ilham Aliyev Path to Victory
    Ilham Aliyev Path to Victory

    President Ilham Aliyev receives chairman of Senate of Romanian Parliament

    Foreign policy
    • 29 October, 2025
    • 18:56
    President Ilham Aliyev receives chairman of Senate of Romanian Parliament

    On October 29, President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev received Mircea Abrudean, President of the Senate of Romania, Report informs via AZERTAC.

    Abrudean congratulated the head of state on the normalization of relations between Azerbaijan and Armenia, including the signing of a declaration in Washington in the presence of the U.S. President and the initialing of the Agreement on Peace and Establishment of Interstate Relations between Azerbaijan and Armenia. He expressed hope that this would contribute to ensuring peace and development across the region.

    Mircea Abrudean voiced satisfaction with participating in the international parliamentary conference organized excellently by the Milli Majlis in Baku to mark the 30th anniversary of the adoption of the Constitution of the Republic of Azerbaijan.

    Highlighting Azerbaijan and Romania as friends and partners, Abrudean emphasized ample opportunities for further developing cooperation. The Senate President underscored the importance of inter-parliamentary ties and collaboration within international parliamentary institutions in advancing bilateral relations.

    President Ilham Aliyev thanked Mircea Abrudean and acknowledged President Trump"s key role in advancing the peace agenda, noting its historic importance for the region.

    The meeting underscored the strategic significance of the Caspian submarine power cable project involving Azerbaijan, Romania, Georgia, and Hungary for delivering renewable energy from Azerbaijan and Central Asia to Europe.

    Discussions also covered bilateral cooperation across various sectors.

    Ilham Aliyev Mircea Abrudean Romania
    Photo
    İlham Əliyev Rumıniya Parlamenti Senatının sədrini qəbul edib
    Президент Ильхам Алиев принял председателя Сената парламента Румынии

    Latest News

    20:21

    Erdogan: Türkiye will continue to uphold its leadership in the region

    Region
    20:09

    Lord: UK could be key partner in unlocking Azerbaijan's green energy potential

    Energy
    19:59

    Another group of Ukrainian children arrives in Azerbaijan for recovery

    Domestic policy
    19:36

    Azerbaijani foreign minister departs for working visit to Uzbekistan

    Foreign policy
    19:23

    Zelenskyy thanks Erdogan for 'unwavering support for Ukraine's sovereignty'

    Region
    19:09
    Photo

    Social media pages launched for World Urban Forum 2026 in Baku

    Foreign policy
    18:56
    Photo

    President Ilham Aliyev receives chairman of Senate of Romanian Parliament

    Foreign policy
    18:43
    Photo

    Azerbaijan and Kazakhstan sign memorandum on judicial cooperation

    Incident
    18:23

    European Commission reiterates support for Armenian-Azerbaijani normalization

    Foreign policy
    All News Feed