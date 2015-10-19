President Ilham Aliyev receives Vice Prime Minister, Foreign Minister of Georgia

President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev has received Vice Prime Minister, Minister of Foreign Affairs of Georgia Giorgi Kvirikashvili, Report informs.

Georgian Vice Prime Minister, Minister of Foreign Affairs Giorgi Kvirikashvili expressed pleasure with the fact that he paid his first official visit to Azerbaijan. Praising bilateral relations between the two countries, Giorgi Kvirikashvili stressed the importance of developing cooperation in a variety of fields.

The head of state described Giorgi Kvirikashvili`s first visit to Azerbaijan as the Georgian Foreign Minister as a good sign of friendly and fraternal ties between the two countries. Stressing the necessity of actively continuing Azerbaijan-Georgia cooperation in political, economic, humanitarian and other areas, President Ilham Aliyev noted the significance of this cooperation in terms of implementation of large-scale transport, energy and economic projects, which connect the two countries.

During the meeting, the sides highlighted the international importance of joint regional projects, including the Southern Gas Corridor and Baku-Tbilisi-Kars railway, and exchanged views over coordination issues related to the implementation of these projects.