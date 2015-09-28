 Top
    President Ilham Aliyev received the Deputy Prime Minister of Turkmenistan

    Baku. 28 September. REPORT.AZ/ President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev has received Deputy Prime Minister of Turkmenistan Baymyrat Hojamuhammedov, Report informs.

    Deputy Premier Baymyrat Hojamuhammedov conveyed greetings of President of Turkmenistan Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov to the head of state.

    Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev noted with pleasure that the people of the two countries enjoyed fraternal relations and lived together for centuries as friends, and now the two countries were developing successfully as independent states and gained good results in the socio-economic sphere.

    The head of state described Deputy Prime Minister of Turkmenistan Baymyrat Hojamuhammedov`s visit to Azerbaijan as a good sign of bilateral ties, which are developing dynamically.

    The head of state thanked for the greetings of President Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov, and asked the Deputy PM to communicate his greetings to the President of Turkmenistan.

