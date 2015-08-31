President Ilham Aliyev receives credentials of newly-appointed Ambassador of Israel

Baku. 31 August. REPORT.AZ/ President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev has received the credentials of the newly-appointed Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of the State of Israel Dan Stav, Report informs.

Ambassador Dan Stav reviewed the guard of honor.

Dan Stav handed his credentials to President Ilham Aliyev.

President Ilham Aliyev then had a conversation with the Ambassador.

Ambassador Dan Stav hailed Azerbaijan as a land of stability, and stressed the importance of peoples' peaceful coexistence here. The diplomat expressed his satisfaction with the fact that he has witnessed it during his short stay in Azerbaijan. The Ambassador said his country praised tolerance in Azerbaijan.

Noting that religious toleration and multiculturalism reign in Azerbaijan, President Ilham Aliyev said that different peoples residing in the country benefit from the values of tolerance and multiculturalism, including the Jews. The head of state noted that the Jewish community actively participates in economic and cultural life of Azerbaijan.

During the meeting, the sides expressed satisfaction with the current state of relations between the two countries, and exchanged views over prospects for cooperation in economic, energy, high-tech, agricultural and cultural areas.