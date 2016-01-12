President Ilham Aliyev receives credentials of newly appointed Algerian and Mongolian Ambassadors

Baku. 12 January. REPORT.AZ/ President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev has received the credentials of the newly appointed Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of the People's Democratic Republic of Algeria Lahssan Boufares.

Ambassador Lahssan Boufares reviewed the guard of honor.

Lahssan Boufares handed his credentials to President Ilham Aliyev.

President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev then had a conversation with the Ambassador.

President Ilham Aliyev said Azerbaijan and Algeria enjoyed good relations. The head of state said there were good opportunities for developing these ties in various areas, particularly in political and economic ones.

President Ilham Aliyev said reciprocal visits and cooperation of business representatives would play an important role in developing the bilateral bonds.

The head of state stressed the importance of the two countries` cooperation in international organizations, including the United Nations.

President Ilham Aliyev said the countries successfully cooperate in the Organization of Islamic Cooperation, adding that Azerbaijan is making efforts to strengthen the Islamic solidarity and deepen cooperation even further.

The head of state emphasized the significance of Azerbaijan-Algeria cooperation in the fields of security and fight against terrorism. President Ilham Aliyev expressed his confidence that the bilateral relations between the two countries would successfully develop during the diplomatic mission of the Ambassador in Baku.

Ambassador Lahssan Boufares greeted the head of state on behalf of President of the People's Democratic Republic of Algeria Abdelaziz Bouteflika, and highlighted his wishes for the development of the relations between the two countries.

The Ambassador said his country highly appreciated Azerbaijan`s decision on the opening of the Embassy in Algeria. He hailed cooperation between Azerbaijan and Algeria, saying he would spare no efforts to expand this cooperation.

The head of state thanked for the greetings of President Abdelaziz Bouteflika and asked the Ambassador to communicate his greetings to the President of Algeria.

***

President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev has received the credentials of the newly appointed Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of Mongolia Badamdorj Batkhishig.

Ambassador Badamdorj Batkhishig reviewed the guard of honor.

Badamdorj Batkhishig handed his credentials to President Ilham Aliyev.

President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev then had a conversation with the Ambassador.

President Ilham Aliyev said Azerbaijan was interested in developing cooperation with Mongolia in all fields, adding there was a good potential for doing this. The head of state recalled with pleasure his meetings with President of Mongolia Tsakhiagiin Elbegdorj at various international events and their talks on the development of bilateral relations. President Ilham Aliyev said the development of political and economic ties was important for both nations and states. The head of state said cooperation between the business circles of Azerbaijan and Mongolia was not so active, adding that it was important that the two countries better know each other and correctly direct business and investment opportunities.

The head of state expressed his confidence that the bilateral relations would develop during the diplomatic tenure of Ambassador Badamdorj Batkhishig in Azerbaijan, and wished him success in his activities.

Ambassador Badamdorj Batkhishig extended greetings and best wishes of President of Mongolia Tsakhiagiin Elbegdorj to the head of state.

The Ambassador highlighted his country`s economic accomplishments in various fields. He said he would spare no efforts to develop the bilateral relations between the two countries during his diplomatic tenure.

The head of state thanked for the greetings of President Tsakhiagiin Elbegdorj and asked the Ambassador to communicate his greetings to the President of Mongolia.