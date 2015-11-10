President Ilham Aliyev receives credentials of incoming Korean Ambassador

Baku. 10 November. REPORT.AZ/ President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev has received the credentials of the newly appointed Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of the Republic of Korea Kim Chang-gyu.

Report informs, Ambassador Kim Chang-gyu reviewed the guard of honor.

Kim Chang-gyu handed his credentials to President Ilham Aliyev.

President Ilham Aliyev then had a conversation with the Ambassador.

Stressing that Azerbaijan wants to expand friendly relations with the Republic of Korea, the head of state said that along with construction and other traditional spheres, there were new directions of cooperation between the two countries. President Ilham Aliyev emphasized the role of high-level reciprocal visits in strengthening the bilateral ties. Touching upon the mutual investment making, the head of state noted that Azerbaijan wants that more Korean companies operate in the country. The President said that there were good opportunities in Azerbaijan for investment making. President Ilham Aliyev expressed his hope that during his tenure the Ambassador would spare no efforts to contribute to the further expansion of the bilateral relations.

Ambassador Kim Chang-gyu hailed the role of national leader Heydar Aliyev in Azerbaijan`s gaining high accomplishments, and congratulated President Ilham Aliyev and the people of Azerbaijan on the the achievements made. He said that ongoing rapid development processes in Azerbaijan made deep impressions on him. The Ambassador noted that during his diplomatic activity he would spare no efforts to fulfil instructions of the Korean and Azerbaijani leaders to develop the bilateral ties even further.

During the meeting, the sides exchanged views over the issues of the development of cooperation between the two countries in investment making and high technologies, and industrial, agricultural, educational, healthcare, cultural and other areas.