 Top
    Close photo mode

    President Ilham Aliyev received Russian Minister of Internal Affairs

    The press service of President of Azerbaijan reported

    Baku. 6 December. REPORT.AZ/ President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev has received Minister of Internal Affairs of the Russian Federation Vladimir Kolokoltsev.

    Report informs, the press service of President of Azerbaijan reported. 

    If you find out orphographic mistake in the text, please select mistaken part of the text and press Ctrl + Enter.

    Last added

    At least one category must be selected

    All news


    Orphus sistemi