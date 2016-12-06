President Ilham Aliyev received Russian Minister of Internal Affairs

Baku. 6 December. REPORT.AZ/ President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev has received Minister of Internal Affairs of the Russian Federation Vladimir Kolokoltsev.
Report informs, the press service of President of Azerbaijan reported.
