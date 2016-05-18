President Ilham Aliyev receives President of Maastricht School of Management

Baku. 18 May. REPORT.AZ/ President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev has received President of the Maastricht School of Management, former President of the Dutch Senate and Honorary President of the Parliamentary Assembly of the Council of Europe Rene van der Linden, Report informs.

The head of state said relations between Azerbaijan and the Netherlands developed actively, and highly appreciated Rene van der Linden`s efforts in this regard.

President Ilham Aliyev said the scope of the issues of the two countries` mutual interest was always expanding. The head of state touched upon cooperation between the two states in business sector, adding that the number of Dutch companies was increasing in Azerbaijan.

President Ilham Aliyev said relations between Maastricht School of Management and ADA University were of strategic importance, and described all this as positive indicators of cooperation.

Rene van der Linden hailed cooperation between the Netherlands and Azerbaijan. He thanked President Ilham Aliyev for this cooperation, in particular for establishing ties with the Dutch province of Limburg. Rene van der Linden said both sides spared no efforts to develop these ties.

They exchanged views over Azerbaijan-European Union cooperation, as well as development of bilateral ties between Azerbaijan and the Netherlands in various fields, and settlement of the Armenia-Azerbaijan Nagorno-Karabakh conflict.