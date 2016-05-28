President Ilham Aliyev received OSCE Parliamentary Assembly’s Special Representative on South Caucasus

Baku. 28 May. REPORT.AZ/ President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev has received the OSCE Parliamentary Assembly’s Special Representative on the South Caucasus Kristian Vigenin, Report informs.

The OSCE Parliamentary Assembly’s Special Representative on the South Caucasus Kristian Vigenin extended his greetings to President Ilham Aliyev on the occasion of Azerbaijan's Republic Day. He said he participated in the official reception, which was organized to celebrate this remarkable day, and hailed the importance of President Ilham Aliyev's speech at the event. Kristian Vigenin said the participants listened to President Ilham Aliyev's speech with great interest. He noted that the steps taken by President Ilham Aliyev contributed to Azerbaijan's gaining great influence on the international arena.

President Ilham Aliyev spoke of cooperation between Azerbaijan and OSCE PA.

During the conversation the sides discussed partnership between Azerbaijan and the organization, and praised the current state of cooperation.

They also exchanged views on the Armenia-Azerbaijani Nagorno-Karabakh conflict, recent negotiations and prospects for the conflict`s settlement.