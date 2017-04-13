President Ilham Aliyev receives head of Kyiv City State Administration - UPDATED

© President.az

Baku. 13 April. REPORT.AZ/ President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev has today received head of Kyiv City State Administration Vitali Klitschko.

Report informs, press service of the President of Azerbaijan reported.

The head of state recalled his recent meeting with head of Kyiv City State Administration Vitali Klitschko in Munich, expressing his confidence that his visit to Azerbaijan will be interesting and contribute to the strengthening of relations between the two countries as well as between Baku and Kyiv.

Hailing good prospects for cooperation and mutual experience between the two countries, President Ilham Aliyev noted that the visit of Vitali Klitschko created an opportunity for him to meet with his colleagues and closely familiarize himself with the ongoing development processes in Baku and view sports facilities being built here.

Hailing his visit to Azerbaijan, head of Kyiv City State Administration Vitali Klitschko noted that he has not been to Baku for a long time and that he is deeply impressed by the beauty of the Azerbaijani capital. He said that great preparatory work has been done in terms of the expansion of cooperation between the two countries and capitals.

Vitali Klitschko then presented President Ilham Aliyev the 16th copy of a limited edition photo album about Muhammad Ali signed by the boxing legend himself.