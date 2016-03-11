President Ilham Aliyev receives head of Russian Federation Border Service

Baku. 11 March. REPORT.AZ/ Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev has received Deputy Director of the Russian Federation's Federal Security Service, head of the Border Service Vladimir Kulishov.

Report informs, President Ilham Aliyev expressed hope that Vladimir Kulishov`s visit to the country would be fruitful in terms of discussing the issues on the agenda of the bilateral cooperation and coordinating the joint activity.

The head of state said the border services of the two countries enjoyed good cooperation. President Ilham Aliyev stressed the importance of further deepening cooperation, saying that this could help people communicate and engage in trade, ensure entrepreneurs` unhindered border crossing, and also prevent criminal elements, smugglers, terrorists and illegal drug traffickers.

The head of state said the border services of the Republic of Azerbaijan and the Russian Federation had common goals and tasks. President Ilham Aliyev hailed the strengthening of the joint efforts, and emphasized the significance of improving mutual activity.

Deputy Director of the Russian Federation's Federal Security Service, head of the Border Service Vladimir Kulishov recalled his previous meetings with President Ilham Aliyev. Vladimir Kulishov also highlighted the regular meetings with Azerbaijani counterparts held in Azerbaijan and Russia. He hailed cooperation and joint activity of the border services of the countries as constructive.

Vladimir Kulishov said the border services maintained contacts not only at senior management level, but also at the level of experts. He added that this played a vital role in controlling situation on the border, preventing crimes and building a sustainable border security system.