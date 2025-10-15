Ilham Aliyev 2026 FIFA World Cup National Urban Forum
    Ilham Aliyev 2026 FIFA World Cup National Urban Forum

    President Ilham Aliyev received delegation led by OSCE Chairperson-in-Office

    Foreign policy
    • 15 October, 2025
    • 14:52
    President Ilham Aliyev received delegation led by OSCE Chairperson-in-Office

    On October 15, President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev received a delegation led by Elina Valtonen, OSCE Chairperson-in-Office and Minister for Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Finland, Report informs.

    Ilham Aliyev OSCE Elina Valtonen
    Photo
    İlham Əliyev ATƏT-in fəaliyyətdə olan sədrini qəbul edib
    Photo
    Ильхам Алиев принял действующего председателя ОБСЕ

    Latest News

    15:34

    Syrian interim leader al-Sharaa arrives in Russia — diplomatic source

    Region
    15:28
    Photo

    Anar Baghirov: Steps taken to improve efficiency of justice in Azerbaijan

    Incident
    15:20
    Photo

    Taste of Italy in Baku: Chef Roberto Cerea evokes childhood memories

    Culture
    15:10

    Natural treatment methods from German clinic may be implemented in Shusha

    Tourism
    15:07

    Indonesia oil tanker catches fire, killing 10, local police say

    Other countries
    15:02

    Natig Mammadli: Karabakh's revival is central theme in Azerbaijani media

    Media
    14:58

    Shusha's street and road network to be fully reconstructed in two years

    Infrastructure
    14:52
    Photo

    President Ilham Aliyev received delegation led by OSCE Chairperson-in-Office

    Foreign policy
    14:51

    Ahmadbayli-Fuzuli-Shusha road to open soon with advanced infrastructure

    Infrastructure
    All News Feed