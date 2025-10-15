President Ilham Aliyev received delegation led by OSCE Chairperson-in-Office
Foreign policy
15 October, 2025
- 14:52
On October 15, President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev received a delegation led by Elina Valtonen, OSCE Chairperson-in-Office and Minister for Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Finland, Report informs.
