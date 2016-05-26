President Ilham Aliyev receives delegation led by Chairman of Turkish Constitutional Court

Baku. 26 May. REPORT.AZ/ President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev has received a delegation led by Chairman of the Constitutional Court of the Republic of Turkey Zuhtu Arslan, Report informs.

Saying that the bilateral relations were successfully developing in all areas, the head of state noted that Azerbaijan and Turkey were allies, and friendly and brotherly countries. President Ilham Aliyev hailed Azerbaijani-Turkish cooperation in all fields, including between justice authorities. The President said important issues would be discussed during the visit of Chairman of the Constitutional Court of the Republic of Turkey Zuhtu Arslan, adding that cooperation in this sphere would contribute to the development of relations. Recalling his recent visit to Turkey, President Ilham Aliyev congratulated the country on successfully hosting the first World Humanitarian Summit in Istanbul. The head of state noted the importance of developing relations in all areas, including in political, economic, energy, transport ones, as well as in the field of justice system.

Chairman of the Constitutional Court of the Republic of Turkey Zuhtu Arslan said he last visited Azerbaijan in 2010, adding that Baku had completely changed to become a new city. He congratulated the head of state on these accomplishments. Zuhtu Arslan noted that Azerbaijan and Turkey enjoyed high-level relations in all areas, underlining the necessity of maintaining these relations between justice authorities as well.

They also discussed cooperation prospects.