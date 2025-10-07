President Ilham Aliyev proposes holding joint military exercise of OTS member states in Azerbaijan in 2026

President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev, in his address at the 12th Summit of the Heads of State of the Organization of Turkic States (OTS), proposed holding a joint military exercise for the member states of the OTS in Azerbaijan in 2026, Report informs.

The head of state said: "Considering the extensive cooperation between our countries in military, defense, and security areas, we propose holding a joint military exercise for the member states of the Organization of Turkic States in Azerbaijan in 2026."