Ilham Aliyev 3rd CIS Games Organization of Turkic States OTS Gabala Summit-2025 Turkic World
    Ilham Aliyev 3rd CIS Games Organization of Turkic States OTS Gabala Summit-2025 Turkic World

    President Ilham Aliyev proposes holding joint military exercise of OTS member states in Azerbaijan in 2026

    Foreign policy
    • 07 October, 2025
    • 14:36
    President Ilham Aliyev proposes holding joint military exercise of OTS member states in Azerbaijan in 2026

    President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev, in his address at the 12th Summit of the Heads of State of the Organization of Turkic States (OTS), proposed holding a joint military exercise for the member states of the OTS in Azerbaijan in 2026, Report informs.

    The head of state said: "Considering the extensive cooperation between our countries in military, defense, and security areas, we propose holding a joint military exercise for the member states of the Organization of Turkic States in Azerbaijan in 2026."

    Ilham Aliyev OTS Gabala Summit-2025 military cooperation
    İlham Əliyev Azərbaycanda TDT-yə üzv ölkələrin birgə hərbi təlimlərinin keçirilməsini təklif edib
    Ильхам Алиев предложил провести в Азербайджане совместные военные учения государств-членов ОТГ

    Latest News

    15:05

    Days of Turkmen culture to be held in Azerbaijan

    Foreign policy
    15:04

    Mirziyoyev proposes holding OTS FMs and intelligence chiefs meetings in Samarkand

    Foreign policy
    15:02

    Clarke, Devoret and Martinis win 2025 Nobel Prize in Physics

    Education and science
    15:02

    Hungary to deepen energy cooperation with Turkic Organization states

    Foreign policy
    14:59

    Japarov: OTS to continue progressive development under Azerbaijan's chairmanship

    Foreign policy
    14:57

    Kazakhstan offers creation of Digital Monitoring Center within OTS

    Other
    14:53

    Uzbek President: Washington Declaration - victory for all Turkic peoples

    Foreign policy
    14:43

    Erdogan: Türkiye hopes for further progress in peace process in South Caucasus

    Foreign policy
    14:36

    President Ilham Aliyev proposes holding joint military exercise of OTS member states in Azerbaijan in 2026

    Foreign policy
    All News Feed