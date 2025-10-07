President Ilham Aliyev proposes holding joint military exercise of OTS member states in Azerbaijan in 2026
- 07 October, 2025
President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev, in his address at the 12th Summit of the Heads of State of the Organization of Turkic States (OTS), proposed holding a joint military exercise for the member states of the OTS in Azerbaijan in 2026, Report informs.
The head of state said: "Considering the extensive cooperation between our countries in military, defense, and security areas, we propose holding a joint military exercise for the member states of the Organization of Turkic States in Azerbaijan in 2026."
