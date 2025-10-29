Ilham Aliyev Path to Victory
    Foreign policy
    • 29 October, 2025
    • 08:26
    President Ilham Aliyev posts on social media for Türkiye's national holiday

    President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev has shared a post on his social media accounts on the occasion of the Republic Day of Türkiye, Report informs via AZERTAC.

    The post reads: "29 October TÜRKİYE. Republic Day."

    İlham Əliyev Türkiyənin Respublika Günü münasibətilə paylaşım edib
    Президент Ильхам Алиев поделился публикацией по случаю Дня Республики в Турции

