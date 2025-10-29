President Ilham Aliyev posts on social media for Türkiye's national holiday
Foreign policy
- 29 October, 2025
- 08:26
President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev has shared a post on his social media accounts on the occasion of the Republic Day of Türkiye, Report informs via AZERTAC.
The post reads: "29 October TÜRKİYE. Republic Day."
Əziz Qardaşım,— İlham Əliyev (@azpresident) October 28, 2025
Qardaş Türkiyə Respublikasının milli bayramı – Respublika Günü münasibətilə Sizi və Sizin simanızda bütün Türkiyə xalqını şəxsən öz adımdan və Azərbaycan xalqı adından ürəkdən təbrik edir, ən səmimi və xoş arzularımı çatdırıram.https://t.co/j4u9BHM1hx pic.twitter.com/oM24E8Qyxp
Latest News
09:36
CBA currency exchange rates (29.10.2025)Finance
09:32
Six-story building collapses near IstanbulRegion
09:20
Photo
Speaker of Tajikistan's Assembly of Representatives arrives in AzerbaijanMilli Majlis
09:09
Azeri Light crude drops to $65.21 per barrelEnergy
09:03
Photo
Another group of former IDPs leaves for Azerbaijan's Aghdam, AgdaraDomestic policy
08:55
Kanan Heybatov: Success at U23 World Championships - well-deserved resultIndividual sports
08:48
Photo
Azerbaijani wrestlers who won medals at World Championships return homeIndividual sports
08:39
US plans to establish first working groups with Azerbaijan, Armenia by year-end - EXCLUSIVEForeign policy
08:32