President Ilham Aliyev offers condolences to Iranian Supreme Leader and Iranian President

Baku. 9 January.REPORT.AZ/ President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev has sent a letter of condolences to His Eminence Ayatollah Sayyid Ali Khamenei, Supreme Leader of the Islamic Republic of Iran and President of the Islamic Republic of Iran Hassan Rouhani on the death of former Iranian president Ayatollah Ali Akbar Hashemi Rafsanjani.

Report informs, texts of the letters say:

"Esteemed Eminence Ayatollah Sayyid Ali Khamenei,

I was deeply saddened by the news of death of Ayatollah Ali Akbar Hashemi Rafsanjani, former President of the Islamic Republic of Iran, outstanding statesman, public and political figure.

Being the example of loyalty to his state and people through all his activities and way of life, Ayatollah Ali Akbar Hashemi Rafsanjani was also known as a wise and far-sighted politician. Ayatollah Ali Akbar Hashemi Rafsanjani made a significant contribution to the formation and the expansion of relations between the Islamic Republic of Iran and the Republic of Azerbaijan.

On the occasion of this heavy loss, on behalf of the people of Azerbaijan and on my own behalf, I extend my deep condolences to you, the family and relatives of the late Ali Akbar Rafsanjani, and the whole people of Iran.

May Allah rest his soul in peace!"

***

"Dear Mr President,

I was deeply saddened by the news of death of Ayatollah Ali Akbar Hashemi Rafsanjani, former President of the Islamic Republic of Iran, outstanding statesman, public and political figure.

Ali Akbar Rafsanjani, who took an active part in the victory of the Islamic Revolution in Iran made a great contribution to the development of ties of friendship and cooperation between the Islamic Republic of Iran and the Republic of Azerbaijan. His memory will live forever.

On the occasion of this heavy loss, on behalf of the people of Azerbaijan and on my own behalf, I extend my deep condolences to you, the family and relatives of the late Ali Akbar Rafsanjani, and the whole people of Iran.

May Allah rest his soul in peace!"