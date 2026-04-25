Ilham Aliyev WUF13 US-Iran talks
    Ilham Aliyev WUF13 US-Iran talks

    President Ilham Aliyev: Military-industrial complex developing in both Azerbaijan, Ukraine

    Foreign policy
    • 25 April, 2026
    • 14:06
    President Ilham Aliyev: Military-industrial complex developing in both Azerbaijan, Ukraine

    "An exchange of views was held regarding military-technical cooperation, and there are very great prospects here as well," President Ilham Aliyev said during a joint press statement with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, Report informs via AZERTAC.

    "The military-industrial complex is developing in both Azerbaijan and Ukraine, and there are excellent opportunities here for joint production – and for joint production in the industrial sector in general," the head of state emphasized.

    Ilham Aliyev Volodymyr Zelenskyy Military and industrial complex
    İlham Əliyev: Həm Azərbaycanda, həm də Ukraynada hərbi sənaye kompleksi inkişaf edir
    Ильхам Алиев: Военно-промышленный комплекс развивается как в Азербайджане, так и в Украине

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