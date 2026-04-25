President Ilham Aliyev: Military-industrial complex developing in both Azerbaijan, Ukraine

"An exchange of views was held regarding military-technical cooperation, and there are very great prospects here as well," President Ilham Aliyev said during a joint press statement with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, Report informs via AZERTAC.

"The military-industrial complex is developing in both Azerbaijan and Ukraine, and there are excellent opportunities here for joint production – and for joint production in the industrial sector in general," the head of state emphasized.