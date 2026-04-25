President Ilham Aliyev: Military-industrial complex developing in both Azerbaijan, Ukraine
Foreign policy
- 25 April, 2026
- 14:06
"An exchange of views was held regarding military-technical cooperation, and there are very great prospects here as well," President Ilham Aliyev said during a joint press statement with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, Report informs via AZERTAC.
"The military-industrial complex is developing in both Azerbaijan and Ukraine, and there are excellent opportunities here for joint production – and for joint production in the industrial sector in general," the head of state emphasized.
Latest News
17:55
Trump, Netanyahu, Aoun to meet in Washington in mid-MayForeign policy
17:47
Group of Azerbaijani NGO reps sends Open Letter to Mayor of New YorkForeign policy
17:29
Cotton fiber production in Azerbaijan increased by 16%Industry
17:04
Nationwide programme of events to unfold across Azerbaijan in lead-up to WUF13Other
17:02
Fire in glue plant in N. Iran's AlborzRegion
16:49
Iranian FM Aragchi meets Pakistan's PM Sharif amid hopes for US talks- UPDATEDOther countries
16:42
Salt production rises in Azerbaijan in 1Q26Industry
16:15
5.5 magnitude earthquake hits KamchatkaOther countries
16:02
Photo