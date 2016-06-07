 Top
    Close photo mode

    President Ilham Aliyev met with Minister of Economic Affairs and Energy of Germany

    The sides hailed Azerbaijani-German bilateral ties

    Baku. 7 June. REPORT.AZ/ President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev has met with Vice-Chancellor of the Federal Republic of Germany, Minister of Economic Affairs and Energy Sigmar Gabriel in Berlin.

    Report informs, the sides hailed Azerbaijani-German bilateral ties, and noted that there were good prospects for the economic cooperation between the two countries.

    They exchanged views over the implementation of large economic projects, and cooperation opportunities in the fields of agriculture, pharmaceutics, education, transport, energy, water management, soil remediation and space industry.

    Download picture Show picture in full size Download as archive
    If you find out orphographic mistake in the text, please select mistaken part of the text and press Ctrl + Enter.

    Last added

    At least one category must be selected

    All news


    Orphus sistemi