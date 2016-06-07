President Ilham Aliyev met with Minister of Economic Affairs and Energy of Germany

Baku. 7 June. REPORT.AZ/ President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev has met with Vice-Chancellor of the Federal Republic of Germany, Minister of Economic Affairs and Energy Sigmar Gabriel in Berlin.

Report informs, the sides hailed Azerbaijani-German bilateral ties, and noted that there were good prospects for the economic cooperation between the two countries.

They exchanged views over the implementation of large economic projects, and cooperation opportunities in the fields of agriculture, pharmaceutics, education, transport, energy, water management, soil remediation and space industry.