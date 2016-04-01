President Ilham Aliyev met with Vice Chairman of General Electric

Baku. 1 April. REPORT.AZ/ President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev has met with vice chairman of General Electric John G. Rice in Washington, Report informs.

John Rice said the fruitful meetings held during President Ilham Aliyev`s U.S. visit were followed with interest.

He highlighted the activity of GE, particularly the company`s work in Azerbaijan. John Rice commended his company`s participation in several projects in Azerbaijan. The Vice Chairman said GE was involved in Azerbaijan`s oil and gas pipelines system, saying they also established cooperation in the field of oil extraction. He stressed that the company operated in the fields of transportation of oil across the world, installation of the equipment producing electric power and gas turbines, aviation and agriculture, and invested in the application of advanced technologies.

President Ilham Aliyev hailed General Electric`s activity in various fields of Azerbaijan`s economy. The head of state spoke about work to modernize the Azerbaijani economy, implement infrastructure projects and improve business environment.

They exchanged views over cooperation prospects.