President Ilham Aliyev met with the Italian economic development minister

Baku. 23 February. REPORT.AZ/ President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev has met with Minister of Economic Development of the Italian Republic Carlo Calenda.
Report informs, the press service of President of Azerbaijan reported.
Baku. 23 February. REPORT.AZ/ President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev has met with Minister of Economic Development of the Italian Republic Carlo Calenda.
Report informs, the press service of President of Azerbaijan reported.
News DepartmentNews Author
Share in Facebook