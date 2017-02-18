 Top
    Close photo mode

    President Ilham Aliyev met with Chairman and CEO of Kaspersky Lab in Munich

    The sides exchanged views over works to ensure the safety of processes in industrial and other spheres

    Baku. 18 February. REPORT.AZ/ President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev has today met with Chairman and CEO of Kaspersky Lab Eugene Kaspersky in Munich.

    Report informs, the sides noted that Kaspersky Lab maintains successful cooperation with Azerbaijan in certain fields. They said ensuring cyber security is a crucial element of bilateral cooperation amid tumultuous global processes. Eugene Kaspersky stressed the importance of expanding relations with Azerbaijan. 

    The sides exchanged views over works to ensure the safety of processes in industrial and other spheres.

    Download picture Show picture in full size Download as archive
    If you find out orphographic mistake in the text, please select mistaken part of the text and press Ctrl + Enter.

    Last added

    At least one category must be selected

    All news


    Orphus sistemi