    Foreign policy
    • 20 January, 2026
    • 09:30
    President Ilham Aliyev meets Group Chairman and CEO of DP World in Davos

    On January 19, President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev met with Sultan Ahmed bin Sulayem, Group Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of DP World, one of the world's largest port operators, in Davos, Report's correspondent from Davos informs.

    During the meeting, the sides hailed DP World's successful operations in Azerbaijan.

    The discussion highlighted Azerbaijan's strategic location at the intersection of major international transport corridors. The parties also reviewed recent projects aimed at developing modern transport infrastructure in the country and underscored the potential for expanding cooperation with DP World.

