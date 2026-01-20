President Ilham Aliyev meets Group Chairman and CEO of DP World in Davos
Foreign policy
- 20 January, 2026
- 09:30
On January 19, President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev met with Sultan Ahmed bin Sulayem, Group Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of DP World, one of the world's largest port operators, in Davos, Report's correspondent from Davos informs.
During the meeting, the sides hailed DP World's successful operations in Azerbaijan.
The discussion highlighted Azerbaijan's strategic location at the intersection of major international transport corridors. The parties also reviewed recent projects aimed at developing modern transport infrastructure in the country and underscored the potential for expanding cooperation with DP World.
Latest News
09:56
Key indicators of world commodity, stock, and currency markets (20.01.2026)Finance
09:54
Azeri Light crude drops to $68.88 per barrelEnergy
09:52
Gold prices reach new ATHFinance
09:42
Azerbaijani MFA extends condolences to PakistanForeign policy
09:41
Oil prices rise amid Trump's threats to raise tariffsEnergy
09:35
Mikayil Jabbarov shares post on anniversary of January 20 tragedyDomestic policy
09:31
Photo
President Ilham Aliyev meets CEO of Carlsberg Group in DavosForeign policy
09:30
Photo
President Ilham Aliyev meets Group Chairman and CEO of DP World in DavosForeign policy
09:21