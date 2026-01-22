Ilham Aliyev WUF13 World Economic Forum - 2026 Azerbaijan-Armenia peace process
    Foreign policy
    President Ilham Aliyev meets European Commissioner for Enlargement Marta Kos in Davos

    President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev met with Marta Kos, European Commissioner for Enlargement, in Davos on January 21, Report's correspondent in Davos informs.

    During the conversation, they fondly recalled Commissioner Marta Kos' visit to Azerbaijan last year, including her trip to Karabakh, and her meeting with the head of state. Marta Kos stated that the large-scale reconstruction and development work underway in the territories liberated from occupation had left a deep impression on her.

    The meeting included an exchange of views on the normalization of relations between Azerbaijan and Armenia and the advancement of the peace agenda. At the same time, cooperation in the areas of energy, regional transport connectivity, humanitarian demining, and other fields was discussed, with particular attention given to Azerbaijan's contribution to Europe's energy security.

    Marta Kos noted that the European Union stands ready to support Azerbaijan's efforts in the field of humanitarian demining, as well as projects related to the restoration of the Nakhchivan railway line.

    During the conversation, they emphasized that there are significant prospects for further expanding cooperation between Azerbaijan and the European Union across numerous areas, and views were exchanged in this regard.

