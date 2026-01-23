President of Azerbaijan makes post regarding meetings held on sidelines of World Economic Forum Annual Meeting
Foreign policy
- 23 January, 2026
- 09:09
President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev has shared a post on his social media account regarding the meetings he held on the margins of the World Economic Forum Annual Meeting.
The post includes the words: "President Ilham Aliyev's meetings on the margins of the World Economic Forum Annual Meeting. Davos, January 19-22, 2026".
