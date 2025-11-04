Ilham Aliyev Path to Victory WUF13 Budget package
    President Ilham Aliyev invited to Uzbekistan

    Foreign policy
    • 04 November, 2025
    • 17:00
    President Ilham Aliyev invited to Uzbekistan

    President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev has been invited to visit Uzbekistan.

    According to Report, the invitation has been conveyed through the congratulatory message from President of Uzbekistan Shavkat Mirziyoyev on the occasion of Victory Day.

    Mirziyoyev noted that he is looking forward to Ilham Aliyev"s visit to Uzbekistan for the upcoming Consultative Meeting of the Heads of State of Central Asia.

    Prezident İlham Əliyev Özbəkistana səfərə dəvət edilib
    Президент Ильхам Алиев приглашен с визитом в Узбекистан

