President Ilham Aliyev invited to Uzbekistan
Foreign policy
- 04 November, 2025
- 17:00
President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev has been invited to visit Uzbekistan.
According to Report, the invitation has been conveyed through the congratulatory message from President of Uzbekistan Shavkat Mirziyoyev on the occasion of Victory Day.
Mirziyoyev noted that he is looking forward to Ilham Aliyev"s visit to Uzbekistan for the upcoming Consultative Meeting of the Heads of State of Central Asia.
Latest News
18:25
Chrome leads Azerbaijan's browser market across all platforms in OctoberICT
18:12
Armenia may start importing wheat from Russia and Kazakhstan by railRegion
17:55
Ranking of investment companies in Azerbaijan (January-October 2025)Finance
17:52
Photo
Journalists from Azerbaijan visit Arda Khiva tourist complex in UzbekistanMedia
17:33
Photo
Minister: Azerbaijan's gas supply to Greece reached 800 mcm in 9 monthsEnergy
17:31
Azerbaijan approves agreement on implementing ASAN Service model in PakistanForeign policy
17:30
President of Pakistan congratulates Ilham AliyevForeign policy
17:00
President Ilham Aliyev invited to UzbekistanForeign policy
16:57