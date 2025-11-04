President Ilham Aliyev invited to Uzbekistan

President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev has been invited to visit Uzbekistan.

According to Report, the invitation has been conveyed through the congratulatory message from President of Uzbekistan Shavkat Mirziyoyev on the occasion of Victory Day.

Mirziyoyev noted that he is looking forward to Ilham Aliyev"s visit to Uzbekistan for the upcoming Consultative Meeting of the Heads of State of Central Asia.