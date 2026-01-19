President Ilham Aliyev honored with 2026 Zayed Award for Human Fraternity

The Zayed Award for Human Fraternity has announced the honourees of the prize's 2026 edition.

According to Report, President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev is among the distinguished recipients.

According to the official website of the Mohamed Bin Zayed Foundation for Humanity, the award was conferred upon for the Agreement on Establishment of Peace and Inter-State Relations between the Republic of Armenia and the Republic of Azerbaijan.

According to the official website of the Mohamed Bin Zayed Foundation for Humanity, a landmark decision guided by visionary leadership toward ending decades of conflict and humanitarian suffering in the Caucasus, the Agreement on Establishment of Peace and Inter-State Relations between the Republic of Armenia and the Republic of Azerbaijan is being honoured as a process of peace, dialogue, normalisation, and conflict resolution undertaken by the two states, which underscores that reconciliation is not a single act, but a sustained journey.

The 2026 honourees were selected by an independent global judging committee composed of distinguished figures and experts in dialogue and coexistence.

His Excellency Judge Mohamed Abdelsalam, judging committee member and Secretary-General of the Zayed Award for Human Fraternity, said: "This year, the Zayed Award for Human Fraternity committee selected the historic peace agreement between Armenia and Azerbaijan, which embodies the award"s mission and objectives in promoting and fostering a culture of dialogue and coexistence, marking a pivotal milestone in advancing global peace and a major diplomatic achievement – turning the page on nearly four decades of tension and conflict in the Caucasus and laying a strong foundation for a safer, shared future for both peoples."

The 2026 recipients will be honoured on 4 February, 2026, coinciding with the UN-recognised International Day of Human Fraternity, at the annual award ceremony, to be held at the Founder's Memorial in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates.