Ilham Aliyev US and Israel Operation Against Iran WUF13 Ilham Aliyev's visit to Georgia
    Ilham Aliyev US and Israel Operation Against Iran WUF13 Ilham Aliyev's visit to Georgia

    President Ilham Aliyev holds one-on-one meeting with Georgian Prime Minister Irakli Kobakhidze

    Foreign policy
    • 06 April, 2026
    • 13:42
    President Ilham Aliyev holds one-on-one meeting with Georgian Prime Minister Irakli Kobakhidze

    On April 6, President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev held a one-on-one meeting with Prime Minister of Georgia Irakli Kobakhidze in Tbilisi, according to Report's correspondent.

    President Ilham Aliyev holds one-on-one meeting with Georgian Prime Minister Irakli Kobakhidze
    President Ilham Aliyev holds one-on-one meeting with Georgian Prime Minister Irakli Kobakhidze
    President Ilham Aliyev holds one-on-one meeting with Georgian Prime Minister Irakli Kobakhidze
    President Ilham Aliyev holds one-on-one meeting with Georgian Prime Minister Irakli Kobakhidze

    Ilham Aliyev Ilham Aliyev's visit to Georgia Irakli Kobakhidze
    Photo
    İlham Əliyevin Gürcüstanın Baş naziri İrakli Kobaxidze ilə təkbətək görüşü olub
    Photo
    В Тбилиси состоялась встреча Ильхама Алиева с Ираклием Кобахидзе один на один

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