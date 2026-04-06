President Ilham Aliyev holds one-on-one meeting with Georgian Prime Minister Irakli Kobakhidze
Foreign policy
- 06 April, 2026
- 13:42
On April 6, President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev held a one-on-one meeting with Prime Minister of Georgia Irakli Kobakhidze in Tbilisi, according to Report's correspondent.
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