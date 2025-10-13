President Ilham Aliyev holds meetings with leaders of several countries
Foreign policy
- 13 October, 2025
- 16:51
President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev held brief informal meetings with leaders of several foreign countries.
According to Report, the meetings took place on the sidelines of the Middle East Peace Summit.
The head of state spoke with Prime Minister of Pakistan Shehbaz Sharif, King Abdullah II of Jordan, President of Palestine Mahmoud Abbas, Prime Minister of Hungary Viktor Orbán, and Prime Minister of the Netherlands Dick Schoof.
