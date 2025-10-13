Ilham Aliyev 2026 FIFA World Cup International Association of Judges Middle East Peace Summit
    Ilham Aliyev 2026 FIFA World Cup International Association of Judges Middle East Peace Summit

    President Ilham Aliyev holds meetings with leaders of several countries

    Foreign policy
    • 13 October, 2025
    • 16:51
    President Ilham Aliyev holds meetings with leaders of several countries

    President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev held brief informal meetings with leaders of several foreign countries.

    According to Report, the meetings took place on the sidelines of the Middle East Peace Summit.

    The head of state spoke with Prime Minister of Pakistan Shehbaz Sharif, King Abdullah II of Jordan, President of Palestine Mahmoud Abbas, Prime Minister of Hungary Viktor Orbán, and Prime Minister of the Netherlands Dick Schoof.

    Ilham Aliyev
    Video
    İlham Əliyev Misirdə bir sıra ölkələrin liderləri ilə görüşüb
    Video
    Президент Ильхам Алиев провел встречи с лидерами ряда зарубежных стран

    Latest News

    17:39

    Azerbaijan lagged behind OPEC+ quota by 91,000 barrels per day in September

    Energy
    17:24

    Oil exports via BTC increased by 7% in August

    Energy
    17:21

    Senior Ukrainian officials head to Washington for talks on defence, energy

    Region
    17:20

    Trump departs from Israel for Egypt

    Other countries
    17:13

    Azerbaijan sees 4-fold increase in smartphone imports from Indonesia

    ICT
    17:07
    Photo

    Azerbaijani, Russian deputy PMs convene in Baku

    Foreign policy
    16:55

    Images of orders issued by Armenian armed forces to implement in formerly occupied Azerbaijani territories presented in court

    Incident
    16:52

    Geological assessment to be conducted in Karabakh and East Zangazur

    Infrastructure
    16:51

    President Ilham Aliyev holds meetings with leaders of several countries

    Foreign policy
    All News Feed