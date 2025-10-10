President Ilham Aliyev discusses Lachin's development at CIS Heads of State Council Meeting

During a limited-format meeting of the CIS Heads of State Council, President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev addressed the strengthening of cooperation in the humanitarian sphere and highlighted the development of Lachin.

According to Report, the head of state noted: "At today's meeting, I would like to touch upon enhancing cooperation in the humanitarian sphere. I express my gratitude to the heads of CIS states for supporting the candidacy of the city of Lachin in Azerbaijan's East Zangezur region as the CIS Cultural Capital for this year."

Emphasizing that the opening ceremony of the "CIS Cultural Capital Year" took place in Lachin in June, President Ilham Aliyev stated that the event provided insights into the history and cultural heritage of this ancient Azerbaijani land. "The guests of the event witnessed firsthand the rapid revival of Lachin following its liberation from 30 years of Armenian occupation," he added.