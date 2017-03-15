President Ilham Aliyev: Azerbaijan-France political relations are at high level

Baku. 15 March. REPORT.AZ/ “I am pleased to note that political ties between Azerbaijan and France are at high level”.

Report informs, Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev said in dinner party hosted by the French President François Hollande for the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev and first lady Mehriban Aliyeva in Paris.

Head of state noted that mutual trips became a tradition between two countries: “I had numerous trips to France as President of Azerbaijan Republic. You, Mr. President, visited Baku twice. Mutual trips show high-level France-Azerbaijan relations. We have very active political dialogue. I am very pleased on the fact that my trip to France coincides with 25th anniversary of establishment of our diplomatic relations”.

President Ilham Aliyev said that economic ties between Azerbaijan and France are rapidly developing. Head of state also noted broad cooperation between two countries in humanitarian field.

“There is also developing cooperation between regions of France and Azerbaijan. Appropriate documents have been signed between 14 cities of Azerbaijan and 12 cities and one province of France”, Azerbaijani President added.