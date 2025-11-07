President Ilham Aliyev and Pakistan's Prime Minister hold joint lunch
- 07 November, 2025
- 20:37
President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev and Prime Minister of Pakistan Shehbaz Sharif held a joint lunch, according to Report.
