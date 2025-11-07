Ilham Aliyev Path to Victory WUF13 Budget package
    Foreign policy
    • 07 November, 2025
    • 20:37
    President Ilham Aliyev and Pakistan's Prime Minister hold joint lunch

    President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev and Prime Minister of Pakistan Shehbaz Sharif held a joint lunch, according to Report.

    Prezident İlham Əliyev və Pakistanın Baş naziri birgə nahar ediblər
    Президент Ильхам Алиев и премьер-министр Пакистана провели совместный обед

