President: Every year either World Cup or European Championship in skiing will be held in Azerbaijan

"This year a World Cup event will be held in Shahdag. Our relationship with the International Ski Federation has started, and it is already included in the calendar," said President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev as he responded to questions from business representatives from various countries during an event titled "Azerbaijan Executive Breakfast," held as part of the annual meeting of the World Economic Forum in Davos, accoridng to Report's correspondent in Davos.

Noting that every year either a World Cup or a European Championship will be held in Azerbaijan, the head of state said: "This will, to a certain degree, balance our summer event, which is Formula One, which for more than 10 years has already attracted a lot of interest and played a very important role in the growing number of tourists. After the first Formula One, we had 20 percent growth."