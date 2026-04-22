President Edgars Rinkēvičs: Azerbaijan is a strategic partner for many European countries

"In those times of uncertainty, reliable partners are a very important asset to have," President of Latvia Edgars Rinkēvičs said during his speech at the Azerbaijan-Latvia Business Forum in Baku on April 22, Report informs.

He noted that Latvia, as a member of the European Union, the OECD, as well as NATO, is very much ready to work and to support cooperation between Azerbaijan and those organizations, bilateral organizations, to use all the expertise to promote economic relations.

"And we also highly value the fact that Azerbaijan is a strategic partner not only for Latvia but for many European countries, be it in the political field, be it in the economic field, but most importantly, in the energy field," Edgars Rinkēvičs emphasized.