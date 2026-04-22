Ilham Aliyev WUF13 US-Iran talks
    Ilham Aliyev WUF13 US-Iran talks

    President Edgars Rinkēvičs: Azerbaijan is a strategic partner for many European countries

    Foreign policy
    • 22 April, 2026
    • 21:57
    President Edgars Rinkēvičs: Azerbaijan is a strategic partner for many European countries

    "In those times of uncertainty, reliable partners are a very important asset to have," President of Latvia Edgars Rinkēvičs said during his speech at the Azerbaijan-Latvia Business Forum in Baku on April 22, Report informs.

    He noted that Latvia, as a member of the European Union, the OECD, as well as NATO, is very much ready to work and to support cooperation between Azerbaijan and those organizations, bilateral organizations, to use all the expertise to promote economic relations.

    "And we also highly value the fact that Azerbaijan is a strategic partner not only for Latvia but for many European countries, be it in the political field, be it in the economic field, but most importantly, in the energy field," Edgars Rinkēvičs emphasized.

    Ilham Aliyev Strategic partnership Edgars Rinkēvičs
    Edqars Rinkeviçs: Azərbaycan bir çox Avropa ölkəsi üçün strateji tərəfdaşdır
    Эдгарс Ринкевичс: Азербайджан – стратегический партнер для многих европейских стран

    Latest News

    21:53

    IDF says it struck buildings in Lebanese town where Hezbollah launched rockets from

    Other countries
    21:35

    Hajiyev mulls digital co-op, fight against fake news with Chinese minister

    Foreign policy
    21:18

    BIG urges int'l community to provide objective assessment of Armenia's policy of intolerance

    Foreign policy
    21:00
    Photo

    Mexican envoy mulls co-op opportunities in Azerbaijan's Nakhchivan

    Foreign policy
    20:41
    Photo

    Delegation from Turkish National Defense University visits Azerbaijan's Nakhchivan

    Military
    20:21

    EU calls for de-escalation in Middle East, preparing to strengthen its partnership with region

    Other countries
    20:01

    AFFA, Johan Cruyff Institute agree to cooperate in sports education

    Football
    19:41
    Photo

    AFFA, WUF13 Operations Company organize joint seminar

    Football
    19:21

    Czech Embassy announces dates of Babiš' visit to Azerbaijan

    Foreign policy
    All News Feed