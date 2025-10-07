Ilham Aliyev 3rd CIS Games Organization of Turkic States OTS Gabala Summit-2025 Turkic World
    President: Azerbaijan and the OTS member states implemented numerous significant investment projects

    Foreign policy
    • 07 October, 2025
    • 13:48
    President: Azerbaijan and the OTS member states implemented numerous significant investment projects

    "Azerbaijan and the member states of the Organization of Turkic States (OTS) have implemented numerous significant investment projects," President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev said in his speech at the 12th OTS Summit of Heads of State, Report informs.

    "To date, over 20 billion U.S. dollars have been invested in the economies of our fraternal countries. The majority of these investments have been made in the Turkish economy," the head of state emphasized. "Additionally, Azerbaijan has established joint investment funds with Uzbekistan, Kazakhstan, and Kyrgyzstan. Through these funds, many future projects will be implemented," the President added.

    Prezident: TDT-yə üzv ölkələrlə Azərbaycan bir çox önəmli sərmayə layihələrini icra edib
    Президент: Азербайджан реализовал много важных инвестпроектов со странами ОТГ

