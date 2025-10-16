Ilham Aliyev 2026 FIFA World Cup National Urban Forum
    President Ilham Aliyev receives credentials of incoming ambassador of the Netherlands

    • 16 October, 2025
    On October 16, President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev received the credentials of Marianne de Jong, the newly appointed Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of the Kingdom of the Netherlands.

    According to Report, the ambassador presented her credentials to the head of state.

    President Ilham Aliyev noted that there are good prospects for cooperation between the two countries. Recalling his meeting with Prime Minister of the Kingdom of the Netherlands Dick Schoof in Copenhagen, President Ilham Aliyev underlined that various aspects of the partnership were discussed, and an agreement was reached to enhance cooperation in many areas during the meeting. Noting that Dutch companies are currently operating in Azerbaijan across various spheres, President Ilham Aliyev expressed his hope that their number will grow in the future.

    Expressing gratitude for the reception, Marianne de Jong conveyed the greetings of King Willem-Alexander of the Netherlands to the head of state.

    President Ilham Aliyev thanked for the greetings and asked the ambassador to convey his regards to the King and Prime Minister of the Netherlands.

    Marianne de Jong said the Netherlands intends to establish close cooperation with Azerbaijan in the political and economic spheres, stressing her confidence that this would be mutually beneficial.

    Prezident Niderlandın Azərbaycandakı səfirinin etimadnaməsini qəbul edib
    Президент принял верительные грамоты новоназначенного посла Нидерландов в Азербайджане

