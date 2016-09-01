Potsdam hosts an informal meeting of OSCE Foreign Ministers

Baku. 1 September. REPORT.AZ/ Potsdam launches an informal meeting of Ministers of Foreign Affairs of the Organization for Security and Cooperation in Europe (OSCE).

Report informs, the meeting was opened by the Chairman of the OSCE, Foreign Minister of Germany Frank-Walter Steinmeier.

"It is necessary to intensify the debate on restoration of confidence in the OSCE area", said Steinmeier.

During the meeting, which also involved the Minister of Foreign Affairs of Azerbaijan Elmar Mammadyarov, the participants will discuss common security problems in the OSCE region, the deepening of cooperation between the countries, crisis and unresolved conflicts in the OSCE area, including Nagorno-Karabakh problem.

Also, Foreign Ministers will discuss preparations for the upcoming OSCE Ministerial Council meeting in Hamburg early December.