PM Sharif proud as Pakistan Army marches with Azerbaijani, Turkish forces in Baku

Pakistani Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif said he was "proud to see Pakistan Army's contingent marching in unison with Azerbaijani and Turkish forces" during a military parade in Baku Report informs.

"I extend heartfelt congratulations to President [Ilham Aliyev] and the people of Azerbaijan on the 5th anniversary of their historic Patriotic War victory. Honored to witness Baku's grand Victory Parade, showcasing Azerbaijan's courage & unity. Proud to see Pakistan Army's contingent marching in unison with Azerbaijani and Turkish forces. Delighted to meet my dear brother President Recep Tayyip Erdogan on the sidelines of the Victory Parade. We had a most productive discussion on expanding our historic, deep-rooted fraternal ties," the Pakistani prime minister wrote on X.