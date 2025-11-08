Ilham Aliyev Path to Victory WUF13 Budget package Military Parade
    Ilham Aliyev Path to Victory WUF13 Budget package Military Parade

    PM Sharif proud as Pakistan Army marches with Azerbaijani, Turkish forces in Baku

    Foreign policy
    • 08 November, 2025
    • 18:16
    PM Sharif proud as Pakistan Army marches with Azerbaijani, Turkish forces in Baku

    Pakistani Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif said he was "proud to see Pakistan Army's contingent marching in unison with Azerbaijani and Turkish forces" during a military parade in Baku Report informs.

    "I extend heartfelt congratulations to President [Ilham Aliyev] and the people of Azerbaijan on the 5th anniversary of their historic Patriotic War victory. Honored to witness Baku's grand Victory Parade, showcasing Azerbaijan's courage & unity. Proud to see Pakistan Army's contingent marching in unison with Azerbaijani and Turkish forces. Delighted to meet my dear brother President Recep Tayyip Erdogan on the sidelines of the Victory Parade. We had a most productive discussion on expanding our historic, deep-rooted fraternal ties," the Pakistani prime minister wrote on X.

    Shehbaz Sharif Pakitan Army Military Parade
    Şahbaz Şərif: Pakistan hərbiçilərinin Azərbaycan və Türkiyə ordusu ilə birgə addımlamasını qürurla izlədim
    Шахбаз Шариф: Для меня большая честь стать свидетелем грандиозного парада в Баку

    Latest News

    18:49

    Baku Metro to extend operating hours for Victory Day celebrations

    Infrastructure
    18:39

    Turkish President Erdogan concludes visit to Azerbaijan

    Foreign policy
    18:23

    Azerbaijan, Türkiye and Pakistan leaders hold trilateral meeting

    Foreign policy
    18:16

    PM Sharif proud as Pakistan Army marches with Azerbaijani, Turkish forces in Baku

    Foreign policy
    17:52

    Meeting between leaders of Türkiye and Pakistan held in Baku

    Region
    17:50

    More than 5,000 servicemen take part in military parade in Baku

    Military
    17:44

    Iran restricts water supply in Tehran amid severe drought

    Region
    17:36

    Zakir Hasanov congratulates Azerbaijani army personnel

    Military
    17:35

    Dutch MFA official to visit Azerbaijan next week

    Foreign policy
    All News Feed