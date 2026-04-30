Ilham Aliyev WUF13 US-Iran talks
    Ilham Aliyev WUF13 US-Iran talks

    Peter Kaiben de Gola: ASAN, DOST centers impress visitors

    Foreign policy
    • 30 April, 2026
    • 13:10
    Peter Kaiben de Gola: ASAN, DOST centers impress visitors

    The operating system of the ASAN service and DOST service centers made a strong impression on the international guests, stated a participant of the international youth forum "Strengthening the Role of Youth in the Postcolonial Era" Peter Kaiben de Gola, answering journalists' questions, Report informs.

    According to him, the delegation first of all noted the atmosphere and the scale of the opportunities presented at these centers.

    "We are pleased with what we saw. This system is truly very impressive - you won't find something like this in many countries. It is very pleasant to see such a level of citizen services here in Azerbaijan," he noted.

    ASAN service DOST service
    Piter Kayben de Qola: "ASAN xidmət" və "DOST xidmət" mərkəzləri xarici qonaqları heyran edib
    Питер Кайбен де Гола: Центры "ASAN xidmət" и "DOST xidmət" поразили иностранных гостей

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