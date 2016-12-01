Peru wants to open embassy in Azerbaijan

Baku. 1 December. REPORT.AZ/ Peru plans to open diplomatic mission in Azerbaijan.

Report informs referring to the press service of Peruan Foreign Ministry.

The statement of Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Peru says in its verbal note that, the country intends to open a resident Embassy in the Republic of Azerbaijan in the near future with the aim of developing and strengthening the bilateral relations in political, diplomatic, economic-trade, investments, cultural and other spheres.

Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Azerbaijan welcomed the decision of the Republic of Peru and stresses that opening of Peruvian Embassy in Baku will contribute to the comprehensive development of relations between the two countries.

