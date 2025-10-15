Ilham Aliyev 2026 FIFA World Cup National Urban Forum
    Pashinyan discusses Armenia-Azerbaijan peace efforts with Queen Mathilde

    The Queen of Belgium, Mathilde, and the Prime Minister of Armenia, Nikol Pashinyan, during a meeting in Yerevan, discussed efforts aimed at establishing peace between Armenia and Azerbaijan and ensuring stability in the region, Report informs via Armenian media.

    Pashinyan emphasized Her Majesty's leadership in achieving the UN Sustainable Development Goals and added that Armenia is taking consistent steps to best implement commitments in this matter by 2030. The parties also emphasized the role of inclusive and quality education in achieving the Sustainable Development Goals.

    The Armenian Prime Minister and the Queen of Belgium also discussed issues of expanding the role of women in society and steps taken in this direction.

    Queen Mathilde arrived in Armenia yesterday on a working visit.

    Paşinyan Kraliça Matilda ilə Ermənistan və Azərbaycan arasında sülh səylərini müzakirə edib
    Пашинян обсудил с королевой Матильдой мирные усилия между Арменией и Азербайджаном

