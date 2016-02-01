​Parviz Musayev: Sometimes companies inviting foreigners show negligence and cause problems

Baku. 1 February. REPORT.AZ/ Azerbaijan is the only country in the world where foreigners residing in the country on a work visa do not pay a fee.

Report informs, it was stated by Deputy Chief of the State Migration Service Parviz Musayev.

According to him, the company that invite foreigners to Azerbaijan has to pay this fee: "Of course, if a foreign company invite a highly qualified employees to Azerbaijan ad gets profit from it, therefore they must pay a fee. If foreigners work and live in Azerbaijan, after permission is expired under the law, they must leave the country or extend a work permit. At first it had to be done immediately. However, the legislation is amended and now you can stay for 10 days more. Sometimes companies inviting foreigners show negligence and cause problems in extension of work permits. Such companies should be fined."

Musayev added that the Public Council under the State Migration Service has been established. A few days ago, the first meeting of the Board was held, and it discussed a number of issues.