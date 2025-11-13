Ilham Aliyev Path to Victory WUF13 Budget package plane crash 2025 Islamic Solidarity Games
    Foreign policy
    • 13 November, 2025
    • 11:02
    Participants of international congress visit Center for Islamic Civilization in Tashkent

    Participants of the international congress "Spiritual Heritage and Enlightenment in Central Asia" visited the Center for Islamic Civilization, located in Uzbekistan's capital, Tashkent.

    According to Report's correspondent in Tashkent, delegates toured the Center's rich museum exhibition, which showcases the centuries-old history and cultural diversity of the region.

    Guests were introduced to unique historical artifacts from the eras of the Timurids, Karakhanids, and other great dynasties that made significant contributions to the development of statehood, science, and art in Central Asia.

    During the tour, participants immersed themselves in the atmosphere of various historical periods and learned more about the traditions, lifestyles, and outstanding achievements of the peoples and rulers of the region.

    It is noteworthy that this was the first excursion held within the walls of the Center, symbolically marking the official opening of its activities to the public.

    Photo
    Daşkənddə beynəlxalq konqresin iştirakçıları İslam Sivilizasiyası Mərkəzində olublar
    Photo
    В Ташкенте участники международного конгресса посетили Центр исламской цивилизации

